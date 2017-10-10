Whoa! Jhene Aiko Got Big Sean's Face Tattooed On Her Body!

We knew Big Sean and Jhené Aiko were serious — but face tattoo serious??

No, neither of them got tattoos ON their face, but Jhené got a tattoo OF Sean's face. For real, it's on the back of her arm!

El Lay tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini, aka The Witchdoctor, posted the pic of her work on Instagram with Jhené's permission.

See the romantic (?) piece in body context (below):

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment.A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

That's one fantastic likeness. Too bad Jhené needs two mirrors to see it!

The couple have been together for nearly a year and a half, so we guess they were coming up on the ink-iversary? Or they were just celebrating the ink drying on Jhene's divorce papers with Dot Da Genius.

Either way it's a bold move, considering all the couples breaking up left and right…

Would YOU ever get your SO's name or face tattooed on your body??

