Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Third Royal Baby News — LOOK!

Kate Middleton is up and about again!

As you surely know, the Duchess of Cambridge has recently taken a step back from the spotlight as she's been suffering from severe morning sickness thanks to her third pregnancy. However, on Tuesday, the 35-year-old powered through her illness in order to attend the reception at Buckingham Palace to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

We can't say we're surprised Prince George's momma rallied for this event as mental health awareness has been a cause close to her heart. As seen in the footage (below), the pregnant royal donned a tea-length Temperley dress as she greeted guests alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge braved severe morning sickness to attend a Buckingham Palace reception honouring mental health campaigners. pic.twitter.com/8g3RD2o5aL

— PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) October 10, 2017

On #WorldMentalHealthDay, The Duke & Duchess and Prince Harry attend a reception to celebrate those working in the mental health sector. pic.twitter.com/jmWcnWafm6

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 10, 2017

This is Princess Kate's first public appearance in six weeks. On how the Duchess is doing these days, her aide told the press:

"The Duchess' condition is improving but she is still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. The Duchess is delighted to be here tonight."

Glad to hear it! Stay strong, girl!

P.S. We're LOVING Kate's little baby bump! So sweet.

