Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein J.Law Gwyneth Paltrow Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Royals Royce, SIGHting, Kate Middleton, Health, Mental Health, Prince William, Prince Harry, Awwwww, Baby Bump Watch, Pregnancy Talk, Royal Baby News, Prince George >> Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Third Royal Baby News — LOOK!

Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Third Royal Baby News — LOOK!

10/10/2017 4:59 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberRoyals RoyceSIGHtingKate MiddletonHealthMental HealthPrince WilliamPrince HarryAwwwwwBaby Bump WatchPregnancy TalkRoyal Baby NewsPrince George

kate middleton first appearance since pregnancy announcement

Kate Middleton is up and about again!

As you surely know, the Duchess of Cambridge has recently taken a step back from the spotlight as she's been suffering from severe morning sickness thanks to her third pregnancy. However, on Tuesday, the 35-year-old powered through her illness in order to attend the reception at Buckingham Palace to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

QUIZ: Are You A Royal Family Expert??

We can't say we're surprised Prince George's momma rallied for this event as mental health awareness has been a cause close to her heart. As seen in the footage (below), the pregnant royal donned a tea-length Temperley dress as she greeted guests alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

This is Princess Kate's first public appearance in six weeks. On how the Duchess is doing these days, her aide told the press:

"The Duchess' condition is improving but she is still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. The Duchess is delighted to be here tonight."

Glad to hear it! Stay strong, girl!

P.S. We're LOVING Kate's little baby bump! So sweet.

[Image via AP Images.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
The CUTEST Baby Zoo Animal Videos!
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
How To Visit Paris Like A Celeb!
View Pics »
Next story »
Harvey Weinstein Preparing To Fight His Firing!
See All Comments