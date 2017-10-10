EXCLUSIVE! Kellie Pickler Already Has 'Battle Scars' From Her New Talk Show Pickler & Ben!

It's hard to believe this American Idol alum has graced our TV screens since 2005!

Almost 13 years later, Kellie Pickler has added a new gig to her already stacked resume full of music and reality — Daytime TV host!

The blonde crooner is now 1/2 of the CMT talk show Pickler & Ben, and we have to say, it's loads of fun! Especially since she gave us EXCLUSIVE scoop on her zany cohost Ben Aaron, girl boss executive producer Faith Hill, a surprise welcome gift from Ellen DeGeneres, and so much more!

When asked if any current Daytime hosts offered up advice to the budding TV personality, Kellie gushed:

"Everybody's been so positive and encouraging. Ellen [DeGeneres] actually sent us a gift. A little surprise gift, when we opened it, confetti shot out to the ceiling."

That's so nice to hear! Guess it's not as cutthroat as some would think. Huzzah!

Another person encouraging Kellie along the way is Faith, who just so happens to serve as her boss! On the country icon's hopes for the show, Miz Pickler shared:

"She just wanted us to be ourselves. It's easier to be yourself than to try and be something you're not. And if you just tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything, right? She encouraged us to be us, have fun, do our thing, and that's what we do."

On meeting her cohost Ben for the first time, she revealed:

"Honestly, the moment that we met it was like Ben instantly became the big brother I never had. We were able to be ourselves and silly!"

And keeping in the Ben theme, Kellie confessed there is one thing that sets Pickler & Ben apart from other shows:

"Ben's dance moves. He's an incredible dancer, very flexible."

Ow ow!!

Besides dancing, they've done some crazy things so far for the cameras since the show's premiere on September 18:

"We've done goat yoga, bungee jumping workouts, an America Ninja Warrior training. They built this course in the studio and I definitely have some battle scars from that. I'm pretty bruised up, but it was fun! Every guest we've had on the show is positive and uplifting. It's a feel-good show. And we get to be silly and it's safe for the whole family to watch, for kids.

OUCH/Love it!! Read on for more interview HIGHlights (below):

What is it like shooting in Nashville as opposed to NY and LA? "It's so wonderful. I mean, I love NY and I love LA. I think your vibe attracts your tribe so as long as I'm in good company, I'm blessed. This is the first talkshow they've ever done in Nashville and it's one of the fastest growing cities in the country right now. People are now coming to Nashville straight to our set to be in the audience." What does your real husband Kyle think of work husband Ben? "Oh my gosh, those two together is a mess. They get along so well. Kyle [Jacobs] loves Ben and Ginger [Zee] is so wonderful. We're so blessed to have each other in our lives." Your new song If It Wasn't For a Woman was written in tribute to your amazing grandmother. What would she think of the talk show? "I think my grandma would be so proud. Anything that's positive and uplifting. Anything that's going to be a safe place for people. She would absolutely love it. She was an incredible woman and I was so blessed to call her mom. I feel her with me today. I feel her wisdom and guidance."

You can watch Pickler & Ben on CMT weekdays, check your local listing!

And stay tuned for Kellie's holiday tour and new Christmas song called The Naughty List with Phil Vassar out soon!

[Image via CMT/Instagram.]

Tags: american idol, daytime tv, ellen degeneres, exclusives!, faith hill, funny, kellie pickler, music minute, tv news