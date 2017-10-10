Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are 'Full-Blown Twinning' With Blonde Locks In New Snaps Amid Their Respective Pregnancies!

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are twinning so hard right now!!

Not only are the KUWTK starlets both expecting, but they're also rocking matching blonde tresses these days. Although the half-sisters have kept low profiles ever since their respective pregnancies made headlines back in September, it seems the KarJenner siblings are slowly sneaking their way back into the limelight.

Related: A "Belligerent" Scott Freaks Out Over Kourtney's New Man!

On Monday, KoKo and King Kylie flaunted their similar looks on Snapchat as they took a break from filming a vid for Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel. As Kylie is regularly compared to older sis Kim Kardashian West, Khloé made sure to tease the makeup mogul for being a "chameleon."

She quipped:

"We are, like, full-blown twinning! Kylie you're like a chameleon. You look just like Kim when you want to and then like me when you're smart."

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Oh, the shade!! We wonder if KKW feels left out at all??? We mean, Keeks (who is supposedly expecting her third child via a surrogate) reportedly didn't take the news of Kylie and Khloé's pregnancies well, so we bet she has some #FOMO.

And while Kylie and Khloé are being a bit more public these days, Kris Jenner's daughters have yet to confirm their baby news. Nonetheless, there have been certain hints indicating that the two E! personalities are expecting. For example, on Monday, Miz Jenner took to Instagram and shared a snap of herself in a SUPER baggy shirt.

Sasha's Shirt 💙A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Looks like someone is hiding their baby bump!

Ladies, you'll pop eventually! Why not shoot us a confirmation?? You know where to find us when you're ready to talk…

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, cute and contemporary families, hairstyles, instagram, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kris jenner, kuwtk, kylie jenner, reality tv, snapchat, youtube