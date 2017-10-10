Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hires An Entire Team To Help Prepare For Her Baby With Travis Scott!

It takes a village, right??

On Tuesday, it was reported that Kylie Jenner hired a massive team to help her as she prepares for her unborn little one's arrival. The makeup mogul, who is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby, is said to have employed staffers to assist in both the personal and professional aspects of her life.

Related: Kylie Convinces Fans She's Pregnant With A Baby Boy

Specifically, a KarJenner Konfidant spilled to Radar Online:

"She has also hired four new assistants as well as an additional two security guards to have her house guarded around the clock."

As the 20-year-old's empire has rapidly grown in the last year, we're glad to see that she'll be surrounded by loyal staffers. We mean, it won't be easy raising a child and running a $400+ million company.

Oh, and if you think those are the only new hires Miz Jenner's made, you're kidding yourself!! The insider continued:

"Kylie hired a pregnancy coach too, who will help her with nutrition and exercise, as well as take her through Lamaze training when she gets further along. Kylie is definitely not taking any chances when it comes to her unborn baby!"

We're glad that Kris Jenner's youngest is working so diligently to prepare for her baby's arrival, but we have a feeling she still has A LOT to learn. For example, on Monday,the KUWTK starlet took to Snapchat and seemingly filmed a video (below) while appearing to drive her Porsche.

Homegirl, if you're pregnant with a kiddo, you NEED to not snap and drive. It's not safe for you OR your little one.

Just sayin'…

[Image via Instagram/Snapchat.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, business blitz, celeb kidz, kris jenner, kuwtk, kylie jenner, lifestyle, pregnancy talk, safety, snapchat, travis scott