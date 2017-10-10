Home Videos Photos Shop
Kylie Jenner Convinces Fans She's Pregnant With A Baby Boy — See All The Clues!

10/10/2017

Fans are convinced!

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy, but fans are already convinced they know the baby's gender!

As we previously reported, the reality TV starlet went on Snapchat on Monday to twin with her also rumored-to-be-pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian — but it seems she left a lot of clues for everyone to dissect!

This 20-year-old is so sneaky!

Not only did she pose in a baby blue top on Instagram, but Kylizzle also shared an image of two new Kylie Shop phone cases: one with pink lips and the other with blue.

She couldn't decide which one to use, but she later decided on blue!

The makeup mogul posted:

The starlet also shared a pic of her fitting room, which featured ONLY blue clothing! How inneresting:

Fans are convinced!

What do U think??

Are all these blues meant to be a clue? Or is she just messing with everyone?

