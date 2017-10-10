Kylie Jenner Convinces Fans She's Pregnant With A Baby Boy — See All The Clues!

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy, but fans are already convinced they know the baby's gender!

As we previously reported, the reality TV starlet went on Snapchat on Monday to twin with her also rumored-to-be-pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian — but it seems she left a lot of clues for everyone to dissect!

This 20-year-old is so sneaky!

Not only did she pose in a baby blue top on Instagram, but Kylizzle also shared an image of two new Kylie Shop phone cases: one with pink lips and the other with blue.

She couldn't decide which one to use, but she later decided on blue!

The makeup mogul posted:

Kylie Jenner’s is such a tease omg DEFO means she’s having a boy pic.twitter.com/xVITRAfQnD

— Alice Hannnah (@Aliceee_Hannah) October 9, 2017

Kylie's snap about which phone case she should use is DEFFFF a hint that she's having a boy idc what anyone says lol

— Megan Maria✌ (@meganmaria845) October 9, 2017

predicting kylie jenner is having a boy based on her randomly choosing her blue phone case over pink on snap you’re welcome

— emily head (@emlovesanchors) October 9, 2017

The starlet also shared a pic of her fitting room, which featured ONLY blue clothing! How inneresting:

What do U think??

Are all these blues meant to be a clue? Or is she just messing with everyone?

