Harvey Weinstein is a predator.

This has become abundantly clear as countless actresses have come forward to detail their unsavory experiences with the indie movie mogul following The New York Times and The New Yorker's respective bombshell exposés. As you've likely heard, the two publications have accused the disgraced producer of conducting decades of sexual harassment, as well as rape.

Related: Harvey Is Said To Have Made 'An Unwanted Advance' Towards Angelina!

Many of Weinstein's victims are actresses we've come to know and love over the years. Most recently, Gwyneth Paltrow has come forward to speak to the Times about an unwanted advance Harvey made towards her back when she was only 22.

According to the Iron Man star, shortly after booking her career changing role in Emma, the industry titan invited the Goop founder to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a "work" meeting. Apparently, the meeting ended with Harvey placing his hands on her and suggesting that they give each other massages in his bedroom.

The 45-year-old noted:

[Image via Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.]