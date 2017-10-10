Harvey Weinstein isn't the only one coming under fire, but his wife too!

Amid the sexual harassment allegations, Marchesa cofounder Georgina Chapman is facing backlash over it with fans calling for a boycott!

With it being reported many actresses like Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry have starred in Miramax projects and then worn her label to premieres and events has some of the public putting her on blast!

Related: Hillary Clinton Breaks Her Silence On Harvey's Scandal!

One publicist told The Hollywood Reporter:

"No star is ever going to want to wear the brand again."

Another insider shared:

[Image via WENN.]