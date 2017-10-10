Megyn Kelly Today Is A Ratings Disaster!!!

Megyn Kelly takes another L!

According to a Page Six source, ratings for Megyn Kelly Today's hour are down 32 percent from last year. However, the 46-year-old isn't just screwing over herself; she's screwing over the entire NBC franchise!

The insider revealed:

"Not only are ratings plummeting since Megyn Kelly joined the Today franchise, but the numbers show Kelly's lead-in has also affected Kathie Lee [Gifford] and Hoda Kotb's show, which follows straight afterwards… They've taken a huge hit with Megyn as their lead-in."

In fact, Kathie Lee & Hoda is down 26 percent! OUCH!

"Too many people are tuning out NBC. Hoda and Kathie Lee had been a bright spot in the mornings."

Not surprisingly, network execs are "alarmed" about the abysmal viewership, and fellow NBC stars are "concerned."

"The format for Megyn's show doesn't make sense. Her show distracts from the Today franchise."

But Miz Kelly isn't throwing in the towel just yet! According to an NBC insider:

"Megyn posted her highest ratings yet in the 'key demographic' on Monday, and she had her biggest total viewer number since the premiere… Everyone knows that ratings fluctuate at the start of a new show, and there has been nothing but support for Megyn from all of the Today show hosts. They have each taken her out to lunch — Kathie Lee just took her to lunch today."

Time is ticking, Megyn!

