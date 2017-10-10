Mila Kunis Gets Real About The Meaning Of Being 'Selfless' As A Mom & More Thoughts On Motherhood!

Mila Kunis is back in the spotlight ahead of her upcoming film A Bad Moms Christmas' release!

Doing more promo, the actress stars on the cover of Marie Claire's November issue, and talks motherhood of course!

Discussing what it's taught the momma of two, she confessed:

"What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I'm ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I'm happy."

Raising daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri with Ashton Kutcher must be AH-Mazing!

Even describing her ideal day with the family "sans paparazzi," the celeb admitted:

"My ideal day consists of waking up around 7 a.m. because that for me is sleeping in, doing a giant kid pile in my bed with my husband… Putting on some cartoons, getting an extra 30 minutes of sleep, rolling out of bed, doing breakfast while staying in our pajamas and then maybe going to the zoo or the aquarium or park."

Aww!

But since the November issue is all about power, it only makes sense Mila would share some empowering thoughts on what she wants to teach her little girl:

"What I want my daughter to learn from me is the value of hard work."

Meanwhile, the starlet is learning to embrace to go with the flow:

"There's something so empowering about being, ‘Whatever's going to happen is going to happen.' Over the past four or five years, I've realized how much I enjoy that feeling."

Read on for even more HIGHlights from Mila's interview (below):

On working in Hollywood: "I do sometimes come back from work like, ‘What the fuck?' But anger is good. It motivates us to strive to be better." On being a self-proclaimed "spiraler": "I overthink. I'm super-dramatic. Something not that bad, in my mind, becomes a catastrophe. I go from zero to a hundred. It's a problem." On the difference between power and success: "The real question is: Does power equal success? I mean, look at [Donald] Trump. Trump is powerful. It doesn't mean he's successful, right?" On the political future :"I have hope for the future. None of this is permanent, this is a phase…and we will come out of it as a country."

We can certainly hope!!

Get a glimpse of Mila's cover and spread (below), and be sure to let us know what U think!

Behind the scenes of Mila Kunis' cover shoot ✨ Shot and edited by @frosting.la Featured song: "You" by @giaskyA post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

