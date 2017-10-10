ICYMI: PRETTYMUCH Absolutely Slayed This Childish Gambino Cover!

If you don't know PRETTYMUCH yet, you need to jump on this train. Pretty much now.

The boy banders are early on their journey to superstardom, but with fantastic harmonies and actual choreo (FINALLY, RIGHT???) they're going to get there fast!

Video: PRETTYMUCH Just Dropped A Simple, Silly Visual For Their Catchy AF Teacher!

MTV has even named them an "artist to watch"!

Find out why by ch-ch-checking out this hot recent cover of Childish Gambino's Redbone (above)!

Tags: childish gambino, mtv, music minute, prettymuch, redbone