Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Harvey Weinstein J.Law Donald Trump Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> MTV, Music Minute >> ICYMI: PRETTYMUCH Absolutely Slayed This Childish Gambino Cover!

ICYMI: PRETTYMUCH Absolutely Slayed This Childish Gambino Cover!

10/10/2017 2:12 PM ET | Filed under: MTVMusic Minute

If you don't know PRETTYMUCH yet, you need to jump on this train. Pretty much now.

The boy banders are early on their journey to superstardom, but with fantastic harmonies and actual choreo (FINALLY, RIGHT???) they're going to get there fast!

Video: PRETTYMUCH Just Dropped A Simple, Silly Visual For Their Catchy AF Teacher!

MTV has even named them an "artist to watch"!

Find out why by ch-ch-checking out this hot recent cover of Childish Gambino's Redbone (above)!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

All The Wild TRL Fashion!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Dressed List
View Pics »
« Previous story
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Harvey Weinstein Tried To Proposition Her — & Ex-BF Brad Pitt Confronted The Industry Titan!
Next story »
Frankie Muniz Reveals He Suffers From Memory Loss — Plus Everything You Missed From Last Night's Dancing With The Stars!
See All Comments