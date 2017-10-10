Home Videos Photos Shop
Ronan Farrow Says There Is A 'Machine Set Up To Silence' Harvey Weinstein Accusers! WATCH!

So disturbing…

As we reported, on Tuesday, The New Yorker published a shocking exposé written by Ronan Farrow alleging Harvey Weinstein raped three women, including actress Asia Argento.

Farrow worked on the piece for 10 months, where he interviewed 13 women who claim they've been victims of Weinstein spanning from the '90 until now.

That same day, the journalist appeared on PBS NewsHour where he says the mogul devised "a vast machine set up to silence these women," which may explain why it took so long for the alleged victims to come forward.

As seen (below):

Ronan also appeared on Nightly News where he noticed a trend among most of Weinstein's accusers.

"Uncanny similarities exist between each of these women's stories. They talk about a pretext of a professional meeting that is then moved to a hotel, and a hotel room. Many of them refer to offers for massage."

See the clip (below):

[Image via NBC News/YouTube.]

