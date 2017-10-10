Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out About Her Deceased Ex-Wife & Estranged Pregnant Daughter's Mental Health

No shortage of drama in Rosie O'Donnell's life…

As we reported, in September, the SMILF star's ex-wife Michelle Rounds committed suicide at the age of 46.

On Monday, the former daytime TV host made her first public appearance since Rounds' tragedy at the premiere of her new Showtime series.

Speaking to Extra's Renee Bargh, the 55-year-old said her ex's passing is "very sad, very tragic" and reveals Michelle once tried to kill herself during their marriage.

O'Donnell confessed:

"It was not the first time. There was a time in September 2015. You think love has the answer. But mental illness has no say."

On the topic of mental health, Rosie also spoke about her estranged pregnant daughter Chelsea, and how she struggled to get her healthy.

"She's married now and on her own. But it was very difficult to find the help that she needed. I know for me — I suffer from major depressive disorder — in '99, after Columbine, I went on medication and I've been on it ever since. For me, it works in my life. For me, it's been a life jacket at times when I felt like swimming down, so for me, it's something that we have to take the stigma away from."

Aside from her personal life, the comedian shared her thoughts about Harvey Weinstein's scandal, and reveals the producer once called her the C-word!

"Yes, it took a long time, 20 years, pretty much, for people to speak out… Harvey was very powerful in Hollywood… I know from my own friends and circumstances. The Harvey situation was not a surprise to me. I'm not one of the women that he ever would or was interested in. He did call me the 'c u next Tuesday' to my face."'

SMILF premieres November 5.

