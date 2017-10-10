Home Videos Photos Shop
What Split? Shakira & Gerard Piqué Shut Down Rumors Of Their Separation!

They're making their relationship status very clear!

Shakira and Gerard Piqué want you to know they are very much together!

After rumors of a split started swirling, both stars separately took to shutting them down!

Earlier, the songstress' rep released a statement in response to the "rumors" started by those "who want to harm Pique," telling HOLA!:

"Everything is the same."

Meanwhile, the soccer star took to his Instagram Story on Monday to further blast the breakup talk by posting video of him supporting Shakira at her music rehearsal for her El Dorado world tour!

See the cute pics (below):

And watch the full clip of the proud partner:

They very much so want you to believe they're going strong!!

What do U think??

