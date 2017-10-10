What Split? Shakira & Gerard Piqué Shut Down Rumors Of Their Separation!

From Perez, in his own words:

"Hi! Starting this off saying 'Dear friend' doesn't seem appropriate.

So, let me start off the way that feels right!

Dear fam,

I want you to hear this directly from me, in my voice and here first.

I always speak in the third person on PerezHilton.com - because since the beginning this experience has been bigger than just me. It's something WE have shared for 13 years!

A lot has changed over the past decade plus and I am so thankful, humbled, and truly indebted that you have accepted me through the fat and the fug and the then and the now. We've grown up together and evolved and I continue to do so - in the best way possible!

I am beaming with joy and pride as I share with you that my family has grown yet again.

Last week my son and daughter welcomed a sister into the world!

Mayte Amor was born on Wednesday, October 4th at 3:26 PM - weighing 7 lbs 4 oz, measuring 20 inches long, and she's perfect!

Named after her grandparents - Mario & Teresita - their love will forever flow through her and protect her and all of my kids.

Grandma is over the moon and so are her siblings!

Mayte Amor waited until 41 weeks to make her fashionably late arrival. She's doing everything a newborn should do and doing it so well. She's a whole 7 days advanced!

Thank you to my sister for keeping everything running so smoothly here.

Thank you to everyone who's reached out with love and concern over my needed social media break.

And, most importantly, thank you to the surrogate who gave me the greatest gift anyone could ever receive!

And thank you to the other two surrogates who helped us as well!

And thank you to all the surrogates who give so selflessly and whose kindness is inspiring!

There are still many states in America that, sadly, prohibit surrogacy and I hope to use my voice to advocate for making it legal across the country!

I am deliriously tired and equally happy! This is a very special time for me and my family!

Family time is the best time! Family first! They are my everything!"