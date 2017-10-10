Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Got The (Second) Wedding Of Her Dreams Over The Weekend — See The Pics!

Awwww! Chelsea Houska got her dream wedding!

The Teen Mom 2 star got married to Cole DeBoer last October, but at the time she was majorly preggers with the couple's son, Watson Cole.

So they put a pin in the big ceremony, opting to wait until Chelsea could rock the dress of her dreams (above) in a rustic reception! (Also, she could partake in the champagne!)

It may have been a friends and family affair, but the DeBoers were kind enough to share photos with fans too!

See the cute Instagram pics, along with lovely sentiments (below)!

Yesterday was absolutely incredible💕 we got to celebrate our marriage with all the people we love and had a fricken BLAST. I love this man @coledeboerA post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 8, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Such an amazing weekend! So much love for my perfect wife! @chelseahouska 😍A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

What an amazing way to spend your anniversary!

