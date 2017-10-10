Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein J.Law Gwyneth Paltrow Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Love Line, Wedding Waltz, Reality TV, Teen Mom, Instagram >> Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Got The (Second) Wedding Of Her Dreams Over The Weekend — See The Pics!

Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Got The (Second) Wedding Of Her Dreams Over The Weekend — See The Pics!

10/10/2017 5:57 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberLove LineWedding WaltzReality TVTeen MomInstagram

no title

Awwww! Chelsea Houska got her dream wedding!

The Teen Mom 2 star got married to Cole DeBoer last October, but at the time she was majorly preggers with the couple's son, Watson Cole.

So they put a pin in the big ceremony, opting to wait until Chelsea could rock the dress of her dreams (above) in a rustic reception! (Also, she could partake in the champagne!)

Photos: See Pics Of The Couple's First, Smaller Ceremony!

It may have been a friends and family affair, but the DeBoers were kind enough to share photos with fans too!

See the cute Instagram pics, along with lovely sentiments (below)!

Such an amazing weekend! So much love for my perfect wife! @chelseahouska 😍A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

What an amazing way to spend your anniversary!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: USC Rejects Harvey Weinstein's $5 Million Pledge to Fund Women Filmmakers
Next story »
Mila Kunis Gets Real About The Meaning Of Being 'Selfless' As A Mom & More Thoughts On Motherhood!
See All Comments