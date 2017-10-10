Home Videos Photos Shop
Terry Crews Reveals He Was Sexually Groped By A High-Level Male Hollywood Producer — & Rob Schneider Has Allegations Of His Own!

If Terry Crews was scared to come forward with sexual assault allegations against a high-level Hollywood executive, you can imagine why all of the women harassed by Harvey Weinstein stayed silent all these years.

In a very powerful series of tweets on Tuesday, the 49-year-old actor opened up about being groped by a producer just last year while at a party with his wife. Out of concern that his race would dictate how fighting back would look in the public eye, Terry chose not to take it further.

The White Chicks star said the scandal that has unfolded over the past few days is giving him PTSD, as he's also experienced harassment from a male in the entertainment industry — and how Weinstein isn't the only exec abusing his power.

Crews explained:

Wow.

Rob Schneider followed Terry's lead with his own confession that a director once harassed him in a hotel room wearing just a bath robe at the very beginning of his career. Gross.

You can listen to the 53-year-old discuss the industry-wide problem HERE.

