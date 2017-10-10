The Hottest Stories Right Now!

Man Accused Of Raping A 12-Year-Old A Decade Ago Gets Joint Custody Of Victim's Child

[CLICK HERE]

Kate Winslet & Jessica Chastain Have VERY DIFFERENT Takes On The Harvey Weinstein Scandal…

[CLICK HERE]

Dove Apologizes For 'Racist' Body Wash Ad!

[CLICK HERE]

Matt Damon & Russell Crowe Allegedly Helped Harvey Weinstein Kill A Different Sexual Harassment Exposé — OVER A DECADE AGO!

[CLICK HERE]

Ashley Graham Fires Off At Internet Trolls Blasting Her For Working Out!

[CLICK HERE]

Taylor Swift's First Reputation Concert Dates Are Sooner Than You Think!

[CLICK HERE]

Kit Harington's April Fools' Day Prank On Fiancée Rose Leslie Almost Ended Their Relationship!

[CLICK HERE]

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Body Dysmorphia On KUWTK As 'Belligerent' Scott Disick Freaks Out Over Kourtney Kardashian's New Man!

[CLICK HERE]

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK! Let Jazz Jennings' Letter To Her Younger Self Move You To Tears!

[CLICK HERE]

Model Zoe Brock Details Being 'Harveyed' By Harvey Weinstein — Read Her Upsetting Account HERE

[CLICK HERE]