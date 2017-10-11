Alyssa Milano Waited Until Now To Comment On The Harvey Weinstein Scandal Out Of Respect For His Wife (& Her Friend) Georgina Chapman

Alyssa Milano is standing by her friend Georgina Chapman.

As we reported, the fashion designer announced her decision to leave her husband, Harvey Weinstein, after he was exposed for decades-worth of sexual harassment allegations.

Until now, the 44-year-old actor stayed uncharacteristically quiet out about the scandal of respect for her Project Runway All Stars costar — but now, it's time for her to speak up.

Taking to her website Patriot Not Partisan, the TV personality attributed her lack of response to her friendship with Chapman and then expressed her support of all the women coming forward with their stories of sexism in the workplace.

Alyssa penned:

"I've been asked a number of times to comment on the Harvey Weinstein scandal. While I am sickened and angered over the disturbing accusations of Weinstein's sexual predation and abuse of power, I'm happy - ecstatic even - that it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women. To the women who have suffered any form of abuse of power, I stand beside you. To the women who have come forward against a system that is designed to keep you silent, I stand in awe of you and appreciate you and your fortitude. It is not easy to disclose such experiences, especially in the public eye. Your strength will inspire others. Thank you, thank you, thank you, for fighting this battle so hopefully my daughter won't have to."

She went on:

"I can tell you what it means to be a woman in our society. In any - and every - profession, women are continuously mistreated. This is not an uncommon occurrence. This is a sick culture. Men like Harvey Weinstein are around every corner. Men who undermine women and their strength, ability and intelligence exist everywhere. Statistics say that 1 in 3 women are sexually harassed in the workplace. Really think about that. Really allow that statistic to become a part of you. Also, while you process it, think about the gender inequality women - particularly women of color - face in salary and opportunity. Actually, fuck the statistics, just do better, world."

In regards to Chapman, the activist asked that he initial silence be confused "for anything other than respect" for her "dear friend and her beautiful children":

"Even with these strong feelings - not just about Weinstein but about workplace sexism in general - this statement is complicated for me for personal reasons. Harvey has a wife, who I have had the privilege of working with for the last 5 years on Project Runway All Stars. Georgina Chapman is my friend. She is one of the most special humans I have ever met. Harvey and Georgina also have two very young children who my children have known their entire lives. It is because of my love for Georgina, India and Dashiell that I haven't publicly commented on this until now. Please don't confuse my silence for anything other than respect for a dear friend and her beautiful children."

She concluded:

"And please know that I fight for women's rights every day. I am constantly part of this conversation even if I don't publicly comment on specific scandals. Sexual harassment and assault in the workplace are not just about Harvey Weinstein. We must change things in general. We must do better for women everywhere."

Amen.

