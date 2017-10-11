Audrina Patridge Claims Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Changed The Locks In HER House!

The drama never ends…

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Audrina Patridge and a police officer went to her Irvine house on October 6 to retrieve toys and clothes for her daughter Kirra.

However, none of her house keys worked, and after calling a locksmith, The Hills alum says estranged husband Corey Bohan changed the locks!

After the locksmith was able to find an opening through the garage, Patridge went inside and discovered "closet drawers were ransacked" and her "wedding rings were missing."

The 32-year-old reality TV star is asking the court to penalize her ex, and wants him to cover her attorney fees.

Bohan has until October 13 to vacate the property, which belongs solely to Audrina.

As we reported earlier this month, the two reached an amicable agreement on how they'll coparent their one-year-old daughter.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

