The Internet Collectively Cringes Over Bella Hadid Repeatedly Saying 'Dope' & 'Homeboy' In Shoe Video — WATCH HERE!

10/11/2017

In all seriousness… can homeboy get it??

Earlier this month, Complex went shoe shopping with Bella Hadid at Kith in New York City, where the model talked about her favorite sneaker trends and styles.

Unfortunately, when articulating her thoughts, the 20-year-old used slang — such as "dope" and "homeboy" — that many felt was unnatural and awkward.

As seen here:

When the Internet caught wind, they DRAGGED Gigi Hadid's sister for her interesting use of language. Turns out, homegirl Bella CANNOT get it!

See the best reactions and memes (below)!


[Image via Complex/YouTube.]

