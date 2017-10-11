The Internet Collectively Cringes Over Bella Hadid Repeatedly Saying 'Dope' & 'Homeboy' In Shoe Video — WATCH HERE!

In all seriousness… can homeboy get it??

Earlier this month, Complex went shoe shopping with Bella Hadid at Kith in New York City, where the model talked about her favorite sneaker trends and styles.

Unfortunately, when articulating her thoughts, the 20-year-old used slang — such as "dope" and "homeboy" — that many felt was unnatural and awkward.

Related: Bella Hadid Gives Off Boss Vibes!

As seen here:

When the Internet caught wind, they DRAGGED Gigi Hadid's sister for her interesting use of language. Turns out, homegirl Bella CANNOT get it!

See the best reactions and memes (below)!

legend has it if you enter a dark room with nike airmax shoes on , bella hadid will appear and you're gonna ᵍᵉᵗ ᶦᵗ

— spooky timir (@ItsBarwaaqo) October 8, 2017

I hope my fresh homegirl Bella Hadid is having a dope birthday and her homeboys came thru with the right sneakers

— iz (@vuIgaire) October 9, 2017

The Bella Hadid sneaker video perfectly illustrates how quickly a hot person can become unattractive when they speak

— ethnic angel (@mirahwood) October 9, 2017

bella hadid talks like every non black person who sits on twitter all day and only uses AAVE in their head and imessage…sound dumb as fuck

— jovan (@EhJovan) October 8, 2017

u kno homeboy had 2 like, get it 2 em pic.twitter.com/ZYAEEgjUe4

— BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) October 10, 2017

but if homeboy comes through with self oxidizing clams… sulfides gonna like… get it #PSAT pic.twitter.com/YwRdRowp2d

— juan (@juancruzo_) October 11, 2017

if homeboy comes through in like THESE, homeboys gonna like.. get it pic.twitter.com/ynxm9w9nlm

— jonny 🎃 (@sharkpizza) October 10, 2017

if homeboy comes through in like these homeboys gonna like get it pic.twitter.com/fapGd7rlfA

— gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) October 9, 2017

If homeboy brings la salsa roja when we eating tacos its quiet…but if he brings that salsa verde homeboy is gonna like get it pic.twitter.com/ZfBEv99C5u

— dalia bart (@brrrtolo) October 11, 2017

if homeboy comes through in this,,,, it's quiet for him ,,,,

but if homeboy comes through in this,,,,

he's gonna like,,,,

get it pic.twitter.com/PdNEJ70FD1

— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) October 10, 2017

dope? check

2nd dope? check

fresh? check

homeboy coming through? check

homeboy's gonna get it? check

— Ande Wall (@AndeWall) October 5, 2017

bella hadid broke into my home just to say that i'm not a homeboy n i cannot get it

— dan ⛓ (@deadrosepunk) October 5, 2017

iF hOmEbOy CoMiNg ThRoUgH iN tHeSe ItZ qUiEt BuT iF hE cOmEs ThRoUgH iN tHeEeEeEs… YoU gOt SoMe AiR mAxEs OuT hErE… yOu GoT JoOoOrDaAaNs… HoMeBoY gOnNa LiKe… GeT iT pic.twitter.com/6cX31rfm2o

— vetementscrackpipe (@bigsausagelover) October 7, 2017



[Image via Complex/YouTube.]

Tags: bella hadid, fashion smashion, funny, gigi hadid, highlarious, models, new york, silly!, tacky and true, wacky, young hollywood