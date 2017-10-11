Ben Affleck's somewhat wholesome facade is coming undone.

The actor has been pulled into the fallout of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault scandal amid the snowballing conversation about men in Hollywood abusing their power.

After being pressured to speak out on his collaborator's alleged abuse, Affleck wrote a Facebook post condemning Weinstein's "unacceptable" behavior -- but his statement backfired when Hilarie Burton reminded everyone about that time the actor groped her on TRL.

The Oscar winner offered a soft apology to the former VJ for acting "inappropriate." Now, more footage has surfaced showing Affleck's history of being inappropriate with women during interviews!

Take this footage from the Jersey Girl press junket, which features the actor hugging and groping a reporter while he jokes about her body odor, makes fun of her accent, and basically dry humps her in front of the cameras.

Watch a clip of the now-viral interview (below):

