On Wednesday, the Boy Scouts of America announced the decision to welcome girls into some of its initiatives for the first time since its inception over 100 years ago!

Before all of you conservatives implode, the organization isn't mixing girls with the boys — they are creating opportunities for girls to complete the same curriculum as the boys, including the ability to earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

Starting next year, young girls can join single-gender Cub Scout units, known as dens. Local scouting organizations can choose to have dens for girls and dens for boys.

And then in 2019, a separate Eagle Scout program will be available for older girls. This all comes after two nationwide surveys where parents expressed high interest in getting their daughters signed up for both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.

BSA chief executive Michael Surbaugh said in a statement:

"This decision is true to the BSA's mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women. We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children. We strive to bring what our organization does best – developing character and leadership for young people – to as many families and youth as possible as we help shape the next generation of leaders."

Let's just all take a moment to enjoy this delightful news before Donald Trump gets wind of it on Fox & Friends.

