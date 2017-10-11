Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein LiLo Gwyneth Paltrow Eminem PerezTV
Home >> Inspiration, Donald Trump, Eagle, Educational, Girl Power, Social Issues >> In Happier News, The Boys Scouts Of America Will Now Welcome Girls Into The Cub Scout & Eagle Scout Programs!
« Previous story
Seth MacFarlane Breaks His Silence On His Deliberate 2013 Joke About Harvey Weinstein: 'This Came From A Place Of Loathing & Anger'
Next story »
Perez Recommends: '13 Reasons Why' pauses production due to California wildfires
See All Comments