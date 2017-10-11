Home Videos Photos Shop
Cara Delevingne Details How Harvey Weinstein Tried To Pressure Her Into Hooking Up With A Woman In Front Of Him

cara details harvey harassment

Harvey Weinstein's predatory ways continue to come to light.

On Wednesday, Cara Delevingne came forward and revealed that she, like many others, has experienced sexual harassment from the industry titan. How awful.

According to the model turned actress, Weinstein attempted to initiate a sexual situation with himself and another woman while in a hotel room of his. Miz Delevingne shared specifics in a statement to journalist Yashar Ali:

cara harvey weinstein statement

We honestly feel sick. Sadly, this admission isn't necessarily surprising as both The New Yorker and The New York Times have uncovered decades worth of sexual misconduct allegations against the Hollywood heavyweight. Other A-listers who've accused Harvey of harassment include Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, etc.

Amid the news of her confession, Cara took to Instagram and added:

We couldn't be prouder of Cara and the other victims who've come forward recently. It'll be SHOCKING if Harvey ever comes back from this scandal. Smh.

[Image via WENN.]

