Colton Haynes Talks Ongoing Battle With Depression, Says He Was 'Paralyzed' In Bed Just A Month Ago!

10/11/2017

We love you, Colton Haynes!

The Teen Wolf star has been very open about his battles with depression. But people sometimes think when everything is going well — Colton is engaged and getting cast like crazy on TV — the depression goes away.

And for World Mental Health Day, Colton wanted to share with his Instagram followers that the battle is never over.

He posted a photo of himself at one of his lowest times, which happened to be just a month ago, when he says he was crying in bed for three weeks and felt "paralyzed":

Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay . This is a photo I took of myself about a month ago when I had reached a point where I had no idea what to do. I had been in bed crying/paralyzed for 3 wks with no explanation. My personal life & career were at an all time high. I've talked about this before but I can't stress enough how important it is to seek help when your feeling down or in your darkest moments. I've struggled with Anxiety & Depression since I was in the 5th grade & it's not something that should go untreated or uncared for. I know a lot of people don't understand mental illness & pass it off as ppl being dramatic…but it's a chemical Imbalance that no one wants to struggle through. It's not easy. So let's all take a second to reach out to those in need of help & those who just need someone to talk to or some encouragement. A little love goes a long way. My heart is with my fellow survivors & ppl struggling through this disease…you aren't alone. ❤️❤️❤️A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

He isn't exaggerating about staying in bed. See a couple of his posts from that period:

Beau & I clearly aren't getting out of bed todayA post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

I have so much classA post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

See? Mental health problems affect everyone, even the rich and famous and incredibly, ridiculously good-looking.

Big thanks to Colton for sharing this!

[Image via Instagram.]

