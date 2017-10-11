Colton Haynes Talks Ongoing Battle With Depression, Says He Was 'Paralyzed' In Bed Just A Month Ago!

We love you, Colton Haynes!

The Teen Wolf star has been very open about his battles with depression. But people sometimes think when everything is going well — Colton is engaged and getting cast like crazy on TV — the depression goes away.

Related: Colton Is NOT Okay With The Way Hollywood Treats LGBT Actors!

And for World Mental Health Day, Colton wanted to share with his Instagram followers that the battle is never over.

He posted a photo of himself at one of his lowest times, which happened to be just a month ago, when he says he was crying in bed for three weeks and felt "paralyzed":

He isn't exaggerating about staying in bed. See a couple of his posts from that period:

Beau & I clearly aren't getting out of bed todayA post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

I have so much classA post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

See? Mental health problems affect everyone, even the rich and famous and incredibly, ridiculously good-looking.

Big thanks to Colton for sharing this!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: colton haynes, instagram, mental health, sad sad, world mental health day