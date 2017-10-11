Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein LiLo Gwyneth Paltrow Eminem PerezTV
Home >> Exclusives!, Music Minute, Inspiration, Dolly Parton >> EXCLUSIVE! Dolly Parton Breaks Down The Importance Of The Anti-Bullying Message Behind Her Song Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny!

EXCLUSIVE! Dolly Parton Breaks Down The Importance Of The Anti-Bullying Message Behind Her Song Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny!

10/11/2017 4:29 PM ET | Filed under: Exclusives!Music MinuteInspirationDolly Parton

Dolly Parton has an important message!

Dolly Parton is an icon!!

With over 50 years in the industry, it's almost hard to believe the songstress has only just released her first children's album, I Believe In You, but now she can finally say she's done it!

And even better, it has an important message for kids!

Video: Miley Cyrus Channels Dolly For The Tonight Show!

Teaching little ones about how it's never cool to bully anyone, Dolly's track Makin' Fun Ain't Funny couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

In an EXCLUSIVE clip, Dolly breaks down the inspiration behind it, explaining how children and even adults can be hurt from being made fun of.

So true!!

The physical release of the album is on Friday, October 13, and you can check it out HERE!

Now, press PLAY (below) to hear Miz Parton's story behind the song!

[Image via Dolly Parton.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
The Plus-Size Models You Should Know!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Next story »
Taylor Swift Shows Up At A Superfan's House Uninvited & Blesses Her With Giftsssssss!
See All Comments