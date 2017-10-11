Home Videos Photos Shop
Donald Trump Boasts $1 Million 'Award' To Las Vegas Like We're In The Hunger Games Or Something

Donald Trump Boasts $1 Million 'Award' To Las Vegas Like We're In The Hunger Games Or Something

10/11/2017

Donald Trump

We wish we could say we were surprised by this.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump tweeted that he was "happy to announce" that $1 million was being "awarded" to Las Vegas following "last Sunday's tragedy."

POTUS boasted the donation by saying:

Couple of things here.

A) AWARDED?! The dedicated men and women dealing with the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting deserve every penny and every ounce of support from our country and government. This isn't some sort of TV competition, this is real life and helping cities in need is literally your JOB.

B) Call it what it is — domestic terrorism. If this terrorist wasn't legally allowed to purchase dozens of assault weapons, we wouldn't be here.

Anyone else fed up with Trump's self-righteousness? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

