Donald Trump Boasts $1 Million 'Award' To Las Vegas Like We're In The Hunger Games Or Something

We wish we could say we were surprised by this.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump tweeted that he was "happy to announce" that $1 million was being "awarded" to Las Vegas following "last Sunday's tragedy."

Related: The Boys Scouts Will Now Welcome Girls!

POTUS boasted the donation by saying:

Happy to announce we are awarding $1M to Las Vegas - in order to help local law enforcement working OT to respond to last Sunday’s tragedy.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Couple of things here.

A) AWARDED?! The dedicated men and women dealing with the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting deserve every penny and every ounce of support from our country and government. This isn't some sort of TV competition, this is real life and helping cities in need is literally your JOB.

B) Call it what it is — domestic terrorism. If this terrorist wasn't legally allowed to purchase dozens of assault weapons, we wouldn't be here.

Anyone else fed up with Trump's self-righteousness? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: donald trump, legal matters, politik, sin city