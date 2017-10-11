Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein LiLo Gwyneth Paltrow Eminem PerezTV
Home >> Scary!, Prank, Travel >> This Bridge's Shattering Glass Special Effect Is Scaring The Shit Out Of Tourists — WATCH!

This Bridge's Shattering Glass Special Effect Is Scaring The Shit Out Of Tourists — WATCH!

10/11/2017 12:00 PM ET | Filed under: Scary!PrankTravel

This is just mean!

Tourists visiting the East Taihang Mountains in North China have been caught on video being terrified when the walkway's glass bottom seemingly starts to crack beneath them.

Related: Kit Harington's April Fools' Day Prank Almost Ended His Relationship!

But, don't worry — it's all just a special effect to give the already-scary experience an extra "zing"!

Nothing like feeling like you're plummeting 1,180 meters into the valley of death!

Watch (above)!!

And as far as whether or not we'd be down for this…

no title

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
How To Visit Paris Like A Celeb!
Bachelor In Paradise's FULL Season Four Cast List Revealed!
5 Times The Trump Administration Was Scarier Than House Of Cards!
Celebs' Favorite Vacation Destinations!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Seth Rogen Didn't Return His Mom's Calls, So She Obviously Embarrassed Him On Twitter For It!
Next story »
YouTuber Jake Paul Sued Over Obnoxious Horn Prank!
See All Comments