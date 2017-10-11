This Bridge's Shattering Glass Special Effect Is Scaring The Shit Out Of Tourists — WATCH!

This is just mean!

Tourists visiting the East Taihang Mountains in North China have been caught on video being terrified when the walkway's glass bottom seemingly starts to crack beneath them.

But, don't worry — it's all just a special effect to give the already-scary experience an extra "zing"!

Nothing like feeling like you're plummeting 1,180 meters into the valley of death!

Watch (above)!!

And as far as whether or not we'd be down for this…

