In all seriousness... can homeboy get it??

Earlier this month, Complex went shoe shopping with Bella Hadid at Kith in New York City, where the model talked about her favorite sneaker trends and styles.

Unfortunately, when articulating her thoughts, the 20-year-old used slang -- such as "dope" and "homeboy" -- that many felt was unnatural and awkward.

Related: Bella Hadid Gives Off Boss Vibes!

As seen here:

[Image via Complex/YouTube.]