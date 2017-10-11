Home Videos Photos Shop
Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Blaming His High-Power Brother Bob For Leaking Damaging Information Detailing Years Of Sexual Harassment Allegations!

Harvey Weinstein and Bob Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein is pointing fingers now that his gross behavior has been exposed.

According to TMZ, the Hollywood mogul is blaming his brother and business partner, Bob Weinstein, for leaking internal documents detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations to the New York Times! Savage.

Apparently, Harvey has FedEx receipts confirming Bob received Weinstein's entire personnel file seven months ago, and he seems to believe his brother fed the information to the press in order to oust him from the company. He also claims the entire board at The Weinstein Company was aware of the claims made against him for years.

Bob has already responded to Harvey's lack of accountability, telling TMZ directly:

"My brother Harvey is obviously a very sick man. I've urged him to seek immediate professional help because he is in dire need of it. His remorse and apologies to the victims of his abuse are hollow. He said he would go away for help and has yet to do so … He has proven himself to be a world class liar and now rather than seeking help he is looking to blame others. His assertion is categorically untrue from A to Z. I pray he gets the help that he needs and I believe that it is him behind all of these stories to distract from his own failure to get help."

Tough love.

Do U think Bob would out his brother?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

