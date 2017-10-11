Daughter Calls Police On 'Suicidal And Depressed' Harvey Weinstein

Sounds like Harvey Weinstein is taking this sexual misconduct scandal harder than we'd previously heard.

According to TMZ, the embroiled exec was acting so upset with his daughter, the police had to be called!

Law enforcement sources told the outlet Harvey was at 22-year-old Remy Weinstein's home Wednesday morning when they continued a heated argument as he walked out, into the street.

Related: Lindsay Lohan Tells Harvey Accusers How They SHOULD Have Acted

According to reports, he yelled at his daughter:

"You're making it worse!"

Remy, the daughter of Harvey and first wife Eve Chilton, convinced her father to come back in the house then called police to tell them Harvey was "suicidal and depressed."

When police arrived, Harvey had already left for good. Remy then retracted, telling responding officers no suicidal statements had been made.

A neighbor even took video of the incident, confirming the official account.

Was she overreacting at first? Or covering later??

[Image via Drew Altizer/WENN.]

Tags: celeb kidz, family, harvey weinstein, mental health, perezcious parenting, police, remy weinstein, sad sad, scary!