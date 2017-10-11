Not Only Did USC Dump Harvey Weinstein's $5 Million Donation But BAFTA Suspended His Membership 'Effective Immediately'!

Good riddance.

After allegations of decades of sexual misconduct, Harvey Weinstein has now been dropped by both University of Southern California and BAFTA.

As you may recall, in his statement responding to the New York Times exposé, the Hollywood exec touted his $5 million donation to USC as if that would make everything OK.

He said at the time:

"One year ago, I began organizing a $5 million foundation to give scholarships to women directors at USC. While this might seem coincidental, it has been in the works for a year. It will be named after my mom and I won't disappoint her."

But in response to the explosive allegations, the University announced on Tuesday that it would not accept the filmmaker's contribution.

A school spokesperson explained:

"The USC School of Cinematic Arts will not proceed with Mr. Weinstein's pledge to fund a $5M endowment for women filmmakers."

BAFTA followed suit on Wednesday by suspending the 65-year-old's membership "effective immediately."

The academy denounced the defamed producer's behavior in a statement, saying:

"In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately. Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein's support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA's values. This has led to Mr Weinstein's suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA's constitution. We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry. BAFTA will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments."

Respect.

