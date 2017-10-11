Could Harvey Weinstein Lose His Oscar Over Scandal??

We've heard it's unlikely Harvey Weinstein will face any criminal charges for the acts for which he's been accused — but he's losing everything else.

He's been fired, his wife has left him, now he'll likely lose his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

If you weren't aware of Harvey's Oscars influence, his infamously relentless campaigning for his movies has made him the second most thanked person of all time. His companies count 75 Oscar wins; he personally won for producing Best Picture winner Shakespeare In Love in 1998.

But now that could all go away, as the Academy released a statement condemning the alleged actions on Wednesday:

"The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents. The Board of Governors will be holding a special meeting on Saturday, October 14, to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy."

So what "actions" are we talking? Well, obviously suspending his membership in the Academy, as the BAFTA Awards have already done. That would mean no more attending the ceremony, no more voting, no more campaigning.

But revoking membership in the Academy is a rare thing indeed. Even convicted rapist Roman Polanski was never kicked out.

But what about his Oscar getting taken back? We mean, the Olympics strip people of their medals.

Well, that's probably never going to happen. Only eight times has a nomination been revoked, and an artist has NEVER been stripped of a statue in the nearly nine decade history of the awards.

Do YOU think they should change that policy, Perezcious readers?? Weigh in (below)!

