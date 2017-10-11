Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein LiLo Ben Affleck Eminem PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, TV News, Politik, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Oscars >> Harvey Weinstein Says He'll Be Back Winning Oscars In A Year… Yeah, OK…

Harvey Weinstein Says He'll Be Back Winning Oscars In A Year… Yeah, OK…

10/11/2017 8:47 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooTV NewsPolitikBarack ObamaMichelle ObamaOscars

no title

From everything we've been hearing about Harvey Weinstein, from his statement on his wife leaving to his response to being fired, one theme has emerged.

He thinks he's going to come out of this OK.

Related: Harvey's Team Trying To Rush Him Out Of The Country As An FBI Investigation Begins!

On the new Page Six TV, editor Emily Smith revealed her conversation with the disgraced mogul, who sounded depressed and told her he was "profoundly devastated."

That all makes sense.

But he also told her he was surprised at how his "friends" were reacting — and that he would be back in a year with a new company, winning Oscars again! Eesh.

See why the panel thinks he's "delusional" (below):

Wow.

Page Six TV just debuted last month and now airs every weeknight.

[Image via Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
Next story »
The Internet Collectively Cringes Over Bella Hadid Repeatedly Saying 'Dope' & 'Homeboy' In Shoe Video — WATCH HERE!
See All Comments