Harvey Weinstein Says He'll Be Back Winning Oscars In A Year… Yeah, OK…

From everything we've been hearing about Harvey Weinstein, from his statement on his wife leaving to his response to being fired, one theme has emerged.

He thinks he's going to come out of this OK.

On the new Page Six TV, editor Emily Smith revealed her conversation with the disgraced mogul, who sounded depressed and told her he was "profoundly devastated."

That all makes sense.

But he also told her he was surprised at how his "friends" were reacting — and that he would be back in a year with a new company, winning Oscars again! Eesh.

See why the panel thinks he's "delusional" (below):

Wow.

