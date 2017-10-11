Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein LiLo Ben Affleck Eminem PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Rehab, Health, Travel, Controversy >> Harvey Weinstein Heads To Arizona For Rehab

Harvey Weinstein Heads To Arizona For Rehab

10/11/2017 10:47 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersRehabHealthTravelControversy

no title

We just hope he gets the help he needs…

According to TMZ, on Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein jetted out of Van Nuys Airport and traveled to Wickenburg, Arizona for treatment.

Related: Harvey Weinstein's Former Assistant Speaks Out

Though not confirmed, the Hollywood mogul is expected to attend The Meadows rehab center, which helps those with behavioral issues and sex addiction.

The facility has a program called "Gentle Path," where patients spend 45 days practicing yoga, meditation, and undergo various forms of counseling and therapy.

Harvey will hopefully learn from his mistakes…

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
View Pics »
Next story »
Harvey Weinstein's Former Assistant Speaks Out: 'His Behavior Is Wrong'
See All Comments