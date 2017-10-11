Harvey Weinstein Heads To Arizona For Rehab

We just hope he gets the help he needs…

According to TMZ, on Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein jetted out of Van Nuys Airport and traveled to Wickenburg, Arizona for treatment.

Though not confirmed, the Hollywood mogul is expected to attend The Meadows rehab center, which helps those with behavioral issues and sex addiction.

The facility has a program called "Gentle Path," where patients spend 45 days practicing yoga, meditation, and undergo various forms of counseling and therapy.

Harvey will hopefully learn from his mistakes…

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: controversy, film flickers, harvey weinstein, health, rehab, travel