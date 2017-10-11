Harvey Weinstein Responds To His Wife Leaving Him

We still don't know the full extent of consequences Harvey Weinstein will face for the many allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

We do know that he's lost his position at The Weinstein Company — for now anyway. And on Tuesday Georgina Chapman, his wife of ten years and mother to their two children, announced she was leaving him.

Now Harvey is finally publicly responding to that decision.

In an official statement, he wrote:

"Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate."

While he's very contrite about the family woes, he's still not owning up to everything he's been accused of. Maybe we can never expect to see that.

And isn't it strange how he's kind of painting himself as a sacrificial hero here? Just our take. He continued:

"I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."

Man, he really thinks he's going to make a comeback after all this.

We guess that's what comes of a lifetime of getting away with horrible acts.

