Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Share First Baby Pic As Spencer Says He Hopes Their Son Will Face Off Lauren Conrad's In The Future!

Unfortunately, this apology sucks.

On Tuesday, One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton rehashed a terrible incident from her MTV days where Ben Affleck "tweaked" her left breast.

This comes in the wake of the actor's scrambling statement about Harvey Weinstein after he was put on blast for staying silent on the movie mogul's sexual misconduct scandal.

Now the star is cleaning up his latest mess with Burton by releasing a short statement via his Twitter. Ben shared:

