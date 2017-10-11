Home Videos Photos Shop
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Share First Baby Pic As Spencer Says He Hopes Their Son Will Face Off Lauren Conrad's In The Future!

Proud parents right here!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt can't stop gushing about their newest arrival!

As we reported, the former reality TV stars welcomed a baby boy, Gunner Stone, on October 1, but had yet to share any pics!

Well, the day has finally come!

Sitting down with Us Weekly for the cover of the publication's newest issue, the proud parents showed off their little man, and he's too cute! See him for yourself (below):

Miracle baby! Welcome to the world my angel @gunnerpratt !A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

The couple also talked about their hopes and dreams for their newborn, dishing they see a future for him in sports. Spencer dished he thinks Gunner will be a "left-handed pitcher":

"He'll probably be a pitcher, so when Gunner steps to the mound, he's going to be gunning those throws down home plate. If he wants to be a skier, he's going to be gunning down those moguls. It just applies to a lot of sports."

And he continued to elaborate:

"You're not a good parent if you're not trying to get your son set up to potentially get a $250 million gig. If doctors were getting paid $250 million, we'd hit the books hard, but currently that's not the reality… I only want him to work a few days for $30 million or so. As cool as NFL quarterback would be, it would just be hard for me to watch people smash my son and not run onto the field and smash them."

The new dad also not-so-secretly hopes Gunner will go up against Lauren Conrad's son, Liam, one day, too:

"Hopefully they're on rival sports teams. That's what I‘m looking forward to."

Speaking of former costars, Heidi gave credit to Justin Bobby for inspiring their son's name, as the couple haven't agreed on whether they'll call him Gunner or Gunner Stone:

"Shout out to former [Hills] costar Justin Bobby, who inspired me. Gunner has been on my top names since before Spencer even agreed to have kids. We went back and forth, but it just seemed like the best fit."

Congrats again to the happy couple on the arrival of their son!

