Kate McKinnon Brings The Funny As She Answers Questions From Strangers & Improvises A PowerPoint Presentation — WATCH!

10/11/2017

We could watch Kate McKinnon doing random crap ALL DAY!!

On Monday, Vanity Fair released a video which features the Saturday Night Live star answering random questions about herself. As the Emmy winner is a comedic genius, the vid turned out far funnier than we expected. AH-Mazing!

Video: Isla Fisher Is Tired Of Being Confused For Look-Alike Amy Adams

Now, if the comedy gold (above) isn't enough McKinnon for you, you're in luck as Vanity Fair also released a bit (below) where they had Kate give a PowerPoint presentation without knowing what the slides were. The prank has some seriously perfect improv moments thanks to the blonde comedienne!

Be sure to watch both videos for yourself! Enjoy!!

