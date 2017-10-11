Kate McKinnon Brings The Funny As She Answers Questions From Strangers & Improvises A PowerPoint Presentation — WATCH!

We could watch Kate McKinnon doing random crap ALL DAY!!

On Monday, Vanity Fair released a video which features the Saturday Night Live star answering random questions about herself. As the Emmy winner is a comedic genius, the vid turned out far funnier than we expected. AH-Mazing!

Now, if the comedy gold (above) isn't enough McKinnon for you, you're in luck as Vanity Fair also released a bit (below) where they had Kate give a PowerPoint presentation without knowing what the slides were. The prank has some seriously perfect improv moments thanks to the blonde comedienne!

Be sure to watch both videos for yourself! Enjoy!!

