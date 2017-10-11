Kathy Griffin Has Officially Been Replaced On Anderson Cooper's New Year's Eve Live Special — By OTHER Bestie Andy Cohen!

We knew CNN had fired Kathy Griffin as cohost of New Year's Eve Live with her FBFF (former best friend forever) Anderson Cooper.

Well, with less than three months to spare we finally know who will replace the funny lady — Andy Cohen!

Cooper released a statement about the choice to replace one bestie with another on the festive special, saying:

"Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year's Eve? It is going to be a blast!"

Can't argue there! Andy added:

"I've been friends with Anderson for 25 years. We've travelled the world together and performed in 30 plus cities with ‘AC2' and it's all led to this one huge night!"

Will YOU be tuning in to the NEW New Year's Eve Live??

