Kim Zolciak-Biermann is coming for NeNe Leakes!

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta vet revealed that she's hired legal counsel following her costar's claims that she and her family are "racist." So. Much. DRAMA.

During a visit with Larry King on Larry King Now, the mother-of-six confirmed:

"She put #KKK on the Instagram post. I've hired legal counsel at this point. It's just that bad… It's inappropriate. In this day and age, people are dying over racism. I'm on a show with all African-American women and I'm the only one that's ever been on the show that's Caucasian, so it's the card that sometimes they play and it's gross. And I won't allow it… I probably won't shoot with her again."

Oh snap! Miz Zolciak-Biermann expressed a similar sentiment as she visited with E!'s Daily Pop:

"I don't take this lightly. It's one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion. This is far beyond just having an opinion."

So where did all of this drama start?? As we previously reported, the dramz between Leakes and the Zolciak-Biermanns comes after Kim and her daughter, Brielle, made claims that they found cockroaches in the Glee alum's home.

Apparently, Brielle shared footage of black bugs found at NeNe's residence, and many users thought the eldest Biermann child was calling the Bravolebrity a "black roach."

While both Kim and Brielle have denied that there was any racist intent behind the video, NeNe has put the Don't Be Tardy family on full blast. We have a feeling #Cockroachgate is the Real Housewives franchise's new Smelly Vagina feud…

It's safe to say that RHOA season 10 will be dramatic AF. Don't forget the Bravo hit returns on November 5.

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

