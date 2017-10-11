Léa Seydoux Describes The Night She Says Harvey Weinstein 'Jumped On' Her

More and more celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein amid his sexual harassment and assault scandal as women continue to speak up about being victims.

On Wednesday, French actress Léa Seydoux became one of the latest to open up, recalling a terrifying incident where "he started losing control."

In an op-ed piece for The Guardian, she recounted:

"We met in the lobby of his hotel. His assistant, a young woman, was there. All throughout the evening, he flirted and stared at me as if I was a piece of meat. He acted as if he were considering me for a role. But I knew that was bullshit. I knew it, because I could see it in his eyes. He had a lecherous look. He was using his power to get sex."

And once his assistant left them together, she says:

"That's the moment where he started losing control. We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me. I had to defend myself. He's big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him. I left his room, thoroughly disgusted. I wasn't afraid of him, though. Because I knew what kind of man he was all along."

Because of the industry, Lea and Harvey ran into each other more times after the assault, including dinners "where he's bragged openly about Hollywood actresses he has had sex with."

She continued:

"He's also said misogynistic things to me over the years. "You'd be better if you lost weight."

The 32-year-old also claimed he's not the only one in the industry sexually harassing women!

Without naming names, Léa spoke of one director who she "really liked and respected," but kept telling her, "I wish I could have sex with you, I wish I could fuck you."

Another filmed long sex scenes, which "lasted days":

"He kept watching us, replaying the scenes over and over again in a kind of stupor. It was very gross."

And another also tried to kiss her, and she had to "physically push him away."

The Midnight In Paris starlet finished her essay, explaining:

"This industry is based on desirable actresses. You have to be desirable and loved. But not all desires have to be fulfilled, even though men in the industry have an expectation that their's should be. I think — and hope — that we might finally see a change. Only truth and justice can bring us forward."

As long as people continue to speak up!!

We applaud her bravery for opening up and telling her truth!

