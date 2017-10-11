Lindsay Lohan Bizarrely Defends Harvey Weinstein Amid His Sexual Misconduct Scandal — WATCH!

Lindsay Lohan is coming in on the wrong side of history… yet again!

On Tuesday, the Mean Girls alum took to Instagram to defend Harvey Weinstein amid his sexual misconduct scandal. In case you've missed the drama, the indie movie mogul has been ousted from his company and has entered rehab for sex addiction following many allegations of rape and sexual harassment.

Related: Hilarie Burton Accuses Ben Affleck Of Groping Her On TRL

Thus, it's pretty fucking shocking that LiLo has decided to stand by the Hollywood heavyweight during this scandalous time. In a since-deleted Instagram story, Miz Lohan expressed:

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on."

Hmmm, we think Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Ashley Judd would all disagree with you, Linds!

The 31-year-old then weighed in on Harvey's wife Georgina Chapman's decision to leave the industry titan. Alongside a halo-clad smiley sticker, a black-and-white filtered Lindsay noted:

"I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."

Ummmm, no. We think Georgina needs to do what's best for her and her children.

The former Disney darling didn't stop there as she vouched for Harvey professionally:

"And he's never harmed me or did anything wrong to me. We've done several movies together, and so I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So stand up."

This statement doesn't appear to be entirely accurate as only two of Lohan's films have involved Weinstein in a credited role. Specifically, Weinstein served as an executive producer on Scary Movie 5 and (alongside his brother, Bob Weinstein) got a "Special Thanks" credit for 2006's Bobby. Huh.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Lindsay's bizarre defense of Harvey for yourself (below)!

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp

— lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Smh.

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]

Tags: angelina jolie, ashley judd, controversy, disney, film flickers, gwyneth paltrow, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, instagram, lindsay lohan, sex