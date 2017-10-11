Lindsay Lohan Doubles Down On Harvey Weinstein Defense, Tells Accusers How They SHOULD Have Acted

We seriously could not believe an actress was sticking up for Harvey Weinstein after the volume of allegations of sexual misconduct over the past few days.

Then again, it is Lindsay Lohan, so the word "unbelievable" doesn't ever really apply.

In a bizarre Instagram video, the Mean Girls star said she didn't think it was right what was happening and that Harvey's now estranged wife Georgina Chapman should "be there for her husband."

In a statement to DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Lindsay doubled down on her defense, saying exactly what she thought the accusers should have done:

"I am saddened to hear about the allegations against my former colleague Harvey Weinstein. As someone who has lived their life in the public eye, I feel that allegations should always be made to the authorities and not played out in the media. I encourage all women who believe Harvey harmed them to report their experiences to the relevant authorities."

Notice that wording, "women who believe Harvey harmed them"?

Sounds to us like Lindsay isn't buying the myriad of stories of harassment and assault. That's messed up, gurl.

But here's the real problem with what Lindsay is suggesting:

Women speaking out in the press encourages more women to come forward. It lets them know they aren't alone. It's an important step, and it takes a lot of courage to take it.

It isn't self-aggrandizing; it's women using the media as a tool to fight back against those in positions of power. And Lindsay is telling them NOT to do it.

Now before you go off on Lindsay, at least one surprising person is in her corner: Rose McGowan.

No, Rose doesn't agree with her batshit statements, but she does want to keep people from bashing her over them:

Please go easy on Lindsay Lohan. Being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can’t comprehend.

— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017



How do Lindsay's statements make YOU feel??

