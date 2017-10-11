Lindsay Lohan Is Not Wrong About Harvey Weinstein! And MUCH MORE!

SO MUCH TO TALK ABOUT!!!

Lindsay Lohan is not wrong about Harvey Weinstein - and here's why!

Cara Delevingne's explosive allegations against the movie mogul today! And much more on all that awfulness!

Plus… Ben Affleck's groping of a former MTV VJ, NENE LEAKES wishing rape on a heckler, Donald Trump's wives at war and even MORE juiciness! Supersized edition today!

Extra talk about YouTube and what's going on there with formerly popular YouTubers!

And catching up on Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Aaron Carter, Iggy Azalea and more!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!!!

xoxo

Tags: aaron carter, charlie mcdonnell, charlieiscoollike, donald trump, film flickers, iggy azalea, lindsay lohan, melania trump, michael buckley, miley cyrus, music minute, nene leakes, pereztv, real housewives, rihanna, shakira, tila tequila, tyler oakley, what the buck, youtube, youtubers