Listen To This: Jesus Walks!

10/11/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

Having a baby definitely brings you closer to God - and so does this song!

Mainland is serving us modern rock, which is such an underserved market!

If you like Imagine Dragons or Wrabel, then you will really dig this!

Check out I Found God above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Mainland!

