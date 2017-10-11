Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein LiLo Gwyneth Paltrow Eminem PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Oops!, Disney, Mark Ruffalo, Comic Books, Chris Hemsworth, Funny, Instagram, Viral: News >> Mark Ruffalo Accidentally Live-Streamed The First Few Minutes Of The New Thor Movie, And Fans LOST THEIR SHIT!

Mark Ruffalo Accidentally Live-Streamed The First Few Minutes Of The New Thor Movie, And Fans LOST THEIR SHIT!

10/11/2017 3:45 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersOops!DisneyMark RuffaloComic BooksChris HemsworthFunnyInstagramViral: News

no title

This is why they have the guys in the suits with the night vision goggles at premieres. Of course, no security guy is going to mess with the HULK. LOLz!

Mark Ruffalo was being his normal, adorable self Tuesday night, live-streaming with fans on Instagram at the premiere of the new Marvel Studios movie, Thor: Ragnarok (see the red carpet pics above).

Just before the film, Mark said goodbye and slipped the phone in his pocket. Only, he never actually turned it off…

Video: Megyn Kelly's Camera Man Accidentally Steps Into Frame & Says 'Shit!'

Over 2,000 fans were there listening to the first ten minutes of the superhero sequel, which doesn't come out for another three weeks!

Mostly, they just sat in hysterics waiting for Mark to realize — which he eventually did! See the reactions, including his mortified face (below)!

LOLz!

Thankfully, Disney did not touch Mark or his beautiful, big green parts. They did however track down every copy of the video online and do this to them:

no title

[Image via Instagram/Marvel.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Colton Haynes Talks Ongoing Battle With Depression, Says He Was 'Paralyzed' In Bed Just A Month Ago!
Next story »
Lindsay Lohan Is Not Wrong About Harvey Weinstein! And MUCH MORE!
See All Comments