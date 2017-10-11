Mark Ruffalo Accidentally Live-Streamed The First Few Minutes Of The New Thor Movie, And Fans LOST THEIR SHIT!

This is why they have the guys in the suits with the night vision goggles at premieres. Of course, no security guy is going to mess with the HULK. LOLz!

Mark Ruffalo was being his normal, adorable self Tuesday night, live-streaming with fans on Instagram at the premiere of the new Marvel Studios movie, Thor: Ragnarok (see the red carpet pics above).

Just before the film, Mark said goodbye and slipped the phone in his pocket. Only, he never actually turned it off…

Video: Megyn Kelly's Camera Man Accidentally Steps Into Frame & Says 'Shit!'

Over 2,000 fans were there listening to the first ten minutes of the superhero sequel, which doesn't come out for another three weeks!

Mostly, they just sat in hysterics waiting for Mark to realize — which he eventually did! See the reactions, including his mortified face (below)!

OMG Mark Ruffalo forgot to turn off his instagram live video at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere and 2000 people are listening in his pocket pic.twitter.com/dyW0ARe973

— Hal Rhorer (@halrhorer) October 11, 2017

the moment he realized he was livestreaming im actually in tears pic.twitter.com/3qykyxtunV

— Hal Rhorer (@halrhorer) October 11, 2017

mark ruffalo realizing he forgot to turn off the livestream and accidentally leaked the first 10 min of thor ragnarok audio IM DEAD KSHSKS pic.twitter.com/xREI2yXXQM

— sue (@spideywomaw) October 11, 2017

I can't believe mark ruffalo live streamed the beginning fo thor:ragnarok he is truly marvel's worst nightmare I'm livin lmao

— spooky heather 👻 (@deviIflames) October 11, 2017

MARK RUFFALO ACCIDENTALLY LIVE STREAMED THE FIRST 10 MINUTES OF THOR RAGNAROK (AUDIO ONLY) IS MY MAN DEAD RN DID MARVEL PULL THE TRIGGER YET

— mar (@tjhmmnd) October 11, 2017

honestly mark ruffalo just made my whole week by accidentally staying on live during the thor premiere don’t fire him marvel we need him

— mari (@spideyyobrien) October 11, 2017

LOVE AND PROTECT MARK RUFFALO AT ALL COST pic.twitter.com/bzNydToYyG

— ᴇʟᴀ (@SPIDERH0LLAND) October 11, 2017

LOLz!

Thankfully, Disney did not touch Mark or his beautiful, big green parts. They did however track down every copy of the video online and do this to them:

[Image via Instagram/Marvel.]

Tags: chris hemsworth, comic books, disney, film flickers, funny, instagram, mark ruffalo, oops!, thor: ragnarok, viral: news