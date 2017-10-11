Matt Damon Steals The Show After Crashing Chris Hemsworth's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Interview — WATCH!

Matt Damon is going great lengths to fulfill his lifelong dream of being on Jimmy Kimmel's show!

The 47-year-old crashed Chris Hemsworth's interview promoting Thor: Ragnarok on Tuesday – first crashing the green room with director Taika Waititi and costar Mark Ruffalo, and then by taking over the giant screen behind his two faux frenemies!

Happy to see the bromance is alive and well!

Watch the stunt (below)!!

