Miley Cyrus & James Corden Have A Party In The U.S.A. For Carpool Karaoke — Watch!

Miley Cyrus joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke, and she delivered!

It was definitely a Party in the U.S.A. as the two belted out We Can't Stop, The Climb, Wrecking Ball, and Younger Now for Tuesday's Late Late Show!

Video: Miley & Billy Ray Cyrus Cover Tom Petty!

In between their karaoke though, Miley and James had a lot to chat about, including the time The Voice judge got busted for a hit-and-run! This was all to demonstrate how awful of a driver she is…

Thankfully, James was behind the wheel for the segment!

Although, the duo did joke about hotboxing the car. You know, after the host quizzed her on how high she was during various moments, like at the MTV VMAs and while filming the Wrecking Ball music video!

Watch their Carpool Karaoke (above)! You won't be disappointed!

