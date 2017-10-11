Ronan Farrow Continues To Open Up About His Explosive Harvey Weinstein Exposé & Details How His Investigation Came To Be!

Ronan Farrow's piece about Harvey Weinstein has already been published, but that doesn't mean he's done talking about it.

The investigative journalist has been making the press rounds ever since his New Yorker article helped expose decades of sexual harassment and alleged rape caused by the indie movie mogul. As we previously reported, Ronan already opened up about his investigation to NBC's Nightly News and PBS NewsHour.

Related: Cara Delevingne Details Being Harassed By Weinstein

On Wednesday, Farrow continued his visit with the press as he stopped by the Today show to further shed light on his 10 month long investigation. During his Today interview, Ronan shared:

"Each of these sources really tore their guts out giving these horrifying details…This was a traumatic experience to relive these events and there's very little upside for them."

In case you were unaware, the 29-year-old interviewed 13 women who claim they've been victims of Weinstein spanning from the '90s until now. As Weinstein's spokesperson has since denied the allegations made in Farrow's explosive exposé, Ronan has simply this to say to Harvey's camp:

"The women themselves over and over again tell a very different story."

As for why these accusations are coming to light after being buried for decades, Ronan credits the admissions to "profound guilt" and a change in the culture. While chatting with Rachel Maddow on Tuesday, Mia Farrow's son noted:

"Of these 16 executives and assistants who talked to me, over and over again I heard from them, 'We feel a profound sense of guilt about what we saw and our silence about it for years.' A female employee who said she was asked to serve as—she used the term a honey pot—in meetings, meaning she would be present to reassure some of these young women who were being brought in that this was professional and then would be asked to leave the hotel room or other room."

Ugh. What a job. He continued:

"I talked to multiple, multiple employees who said we saw fear in these women's eyes. That is something that haunted a lot of these people. None of them quit as a result—I think that haunted them, too, and you know even still to this day some of them spoke only and honestly, so this is tough issue."

We can't even begin to imagine the guilt they've felt over the years. Nonetheless, many are curious as to why Ronan published this investigative story with The New Yorker, rather than NBC (where he is a contributing journalist).

Apparently, Ronan's take on the scandal was supposed to air on NBC around the Oscars in February. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ronan did an extensive amount of research in the NBC office, but when his contract expired, he got wrapped up in negotiations with the network.

Sources claim Farrow even lined up a sit down with Weinstein victim Rose McGowan. Sadly, the actress' legal team pulled consent for the interview as it put her at risk of violating her settlement with the 65-year-old.

Related: Harvey's Wife IS Leaving Him!

Weinstein's lawyers reportedly tried to block Farrow from bringing his research with him from NBC News to The New Yorker. This report is pretty believable as Farrow says he was even "threatened with a lawsuit personally."

As for the suggestion that his piece wasn't publishable during his time at the network, the reporter relayed:

"I walked into the door at The New Yorker with an explosively reportable piece that should have been public earlier. And immediately, obviously, The New Yorker recognized that. And it is not accurate to say that it was not reportable. In fact, there were multiple determinations that it was reportable at NBC."

There's certainly a conflicting view as to whether Ronan's story was airtime ready as some sources claim the reporter had several victims willing to anonymously tell their Weinstein stories on camera, but others state his New Yorker piece is "radically different" to what he had at NBC. Huh.

Before you rush to any conclusions, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim wants the public to know the following:

"We launched [Ronan] on that story, we encouraged him to report that story. We supported him and gave him resources to report that story over many, many months. The notion that we would try to cover for a powerful person is deeply offensive to all of us… we were on that long list of places that chased this thing, tried to nail it but weren't ultimately the ones who broke it. We reached a point over the summer, where as an organization, we didn't feel that we had all the elements that we needed to air it."

At the end of the day, this investigation is far from over as more victims have been coming forward daily. Be sure to stay tuned for any all updates!

[Image via AEDT/WENN.]

Tags: busted!, crazzzzy, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, legal matters, oscars, rachel maddow, ronan farrow, rose mcgowan, sex, today show, tv news