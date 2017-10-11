Ben Affleck is no saint.

As you surely saw, the Live By Night director scrambled to release a statement about Harvey Weinstein after he was put on blast for staying silent on the indie movie mogul's sexual misconduct scandal. Unsurprisingly, when the A-lister DID finally address the controversy, he denounced Weinstein and seemingly implied that he was ignorant to Harvey's unsavory behavior.

Related: Harvey Is Going To Rehab For Sex Addiction

Sadly, per Rose McGowan, Ben was well-aware of Harvey's antics and allegedly told the Charmed alum that he ordered the disgraced movie mogul to "stop doing that." To make matters worse, Affleck is now being DRAGGED as a hypocrite as he apparently groped actress Hilarie Burton without her consent back in the '00s!

Amid talk on social media about Ben's Weinstein statement, one user recalled how Ben "grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once." This experience was clearly scarring for the One Tree Hill star as she commented:

[Image via WENN.]