Taylor Swift Shows Up At A Superfan's House Uninvited & Blesses Her With Giftsssssss!

10/11/2017 4:16 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTaylor SwiftInstagramViral: NewsFandom Frenzy

Taylor Swift LOVES connecting with her fans — especially when a new album is on the way!

That certainly seems to be the case in the weeks leading up to the release of her forthcoming record Reputation.

Last week, the Look What You Made Me Do singer made several fans' dreams came true by joining and commenting on their Instagram live videos.

But on Wednesday, one Swifty in particular got the surprise of a lifetime when the serpentine songstress stopped by her house IN PERSON!

IG user laraheartstaylor took to the social media site to share pics of her surreal hangout with the pop superstar, which came complete with selfies, Reputation swag, and even a little performance of a new song. Wow!

Ch-ch-check out Lara's post (below) to see all the pics of her Tay encounter.

