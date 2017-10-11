Taylor Swift Shows Up At A Superfan's House Uninvited & Blesses Her With Giftsssssss!

Taylor Swift LOVES connecting with her fans — especially when a new album is on the way!

That certainly seems to be the case in the weeks leading up to the release of her forthcoming record Reputation.

Last week, the Look What You Made Me Do singer made several fans' dreams came true by joining and commenting on their Instagram live videos.

Video: Taylor & Miley Just Dance To Lady GaGa Circa 2008!

But on Wednesday, one Swifty in particular got the surprise of a lifetime when the serpentine songstress stopped by her house IN PERSON!

IG user laraheartstaylor took to the social media site to share pics of her surreal hangout with the pop superstar, which came complete with selfies, Reputation swag, and even a little performance of a new song. Wow!

Ch-ch-check out Lara's post (below) to see all the pics of her Tay encounter.

IM@NOT FUCKINGMMD OKAY INJUST MET THE WOMAN WHO MADE AN IMAPact ON MY LIFE AND J CANNOT BREATHE OR TYOE INPROBABLY WONT BE ANSWEINF DMS BC I CANT TRYOE WELL BUT SHE SPOKE ABOUT HYGTG AND THE ALGUM AND SHE SAUD THANK YOU AND I SPOKE ABOUT TABBY AND THE BRITS AND SORRY I CSOUDLNT SPEAK ABOUT EVERYONE AND ICLOCE HER SO MUCH IM SO SHOOK AND SHE BOUGHT BAGS OF MERCH AND WHAG THE FUCK JUST JAPPENED I AM DESD DEAD RJEMDNSMDMDMSdmdmdmsmdJSMMDDMMDMDMDMDMDMSMSMSMSMDMDMDMA post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

